Cuba athletic director reaches out to athletes after spring sports season canceled

With the announcement on April 9 by the governor that schools would remain closed for the reminder of the academic year also came the realization to student athletes that spring sports would not return. Cuba High School Athletic Director Ryan Bobbitt offered some heartfelt words to all the Wildcats who never made it on the field this spring.



“With the news of Governor Parson's announcement to continue the closing of all public and charter schools for the remainder of the academic school year comes a lot of emotions. It is devastating news for our student-athletes who had their spring season cut short,” wrote Bobbitt in a letter he shared on both the school district and Cuba Free Press social media pages. “Though we may not see it today, or tomorrow, or even in the next several weeks, the news today makes us realize that there are things bigger than a baseball game, a track meet, or a golf match. For almost all of us, that last sentence was hard to swallow. It was even harder for me to type. But the true reality is that we are going through something that is unprecedented during our lives.

“So, how do we cope? How do we take this news and move forward?

“For our seniors, you apply the greatest lesson your sport has ever given you…that is when news breaks that knocks you down, you do everything in your power to get back up and keep moving. And when you get on your feet, you reach a helping hand to your teammates who need it the most. If being a part of a team has taught you anything, it is that you are not alone.

“For our juniors, sophomores, and freshman, realize that your time as a student-athlete is short. Make the most of it. Never take for granted a practice, a game, a film session, an off-season workout, or an opportunity to be around your teammates. As Coach Sundance Wicks has said…No Down Days!

“As we work through the details, we all can find the lessons in the midst of the chaos. That is to be resilient, to be hopeful, and to have a servant mindset. Sports has taught us we can overcome anything that is thrown our way.

“To our Wildcat Family…stay safe, stay humble, and keep growing.”

Following Governor Parson’s announcement, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced the cancellation of all remaining post-season events for the 2019-20 school year.

“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn. “We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”

The biggest impact of this decision will be felt by the seniors, many of whom have exhausted their eligibility without taking the field, court or course.

“To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhahn continued. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”