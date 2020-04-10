CPD offering help to local residents in need

The Cuba Police Department is reaching out to the community to offer help to those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



“The Cuba Police Department and our officers would like to offer our help to the community during these uncertain times,” the department announced on Facebook last week. “Our officers would like to volunteer their time to assist our elderly/immune compromised with shopping for their essential needs, which could include groceries, paper goods and possibly any medications that need picked up.”

If you would like to utilize this service, contact the Cuba Police Department at 573-885-7979 to set up an appointment with an officer to meet you at your residence. Those who need help can then provide the officer with shopping lists and a form of payment. The items would then be delivered back to your residence.

Officers will take the utmost care in remaining sanitized and ensuring that items are as germ free as possible.