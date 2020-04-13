Cuba Free Press founder Percy Pascoe dies at 90

Percy Pascoe, who founded the Cuba Free Press in 1960 and operated the newspaper until his retirement in 2002, died last week. He was 90 years old.



Originally from Arkansas, Pascoe moved to Crawford County in 1956 when he became a printer at the Crawford Mirror in Steelville. While working at the Mirror, he developed a passion for community journalism and founded the Cuba Free Press in 1960.

Under his leadership, the Cuba Free Press was designated a “Blue Ribbon Newspaper” in Missouri and nationally, and over his 42 years as editor and publisher he earned more than 90 awards in journalism. He was inducted into the Missouri Press Association’s Hall of Fame in 2005.

In 1980, Pascoe founded the Steelville Star. The newspaper later became the Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror after Pascoe purchased the Mirror. He and his wife, Delma, sold both newspapers to current Publisher Rob Viehman and his late wife, Lori, in October of 2002.

Pascoe was actively involved in numerous local organizations. He was co-organizer of the the Cuba Arts Council in 1962, a charter member of the Viva Cuba Community Improvement Committee, past president member and former president of the Crawford County Historical Society, member of the Cuba Airport Committee, served on the board of the Cuba Senior Center, was a past president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Cuba Christian Church.

Pascoe attended high school in St. Louis before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He served during the Korean War and was an air traffic controller and served in Berlin, Germany, before being discharged as a staff sergeant in 1955.

Cuba Mayor Ray Mortimeyer issued a proclamation honoring Pascoe and his service to the community.



PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS Percy W. Pascoe born in the year Nineteen Hundred Thirty on the Thirty First day of January has been called from among us to his Creator in the year Two Thousand Twenty on the Sixth Day of April.

WHEREAS Percy W. Pascoe was the founding Editor and Publisher of The Cuba Free Press beginning in July 1960 until his retirement in 2002. The Cuba Free Press was designated a Blue Ribbon Newspaper in Missouri and Nationally.

WHEREAS Percy W. Pascoe created the Steelville Star in 1980 and purchased the Crawford Mirror in 1986, combining the two into the Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror.

WHEREAS Percy W. Pascoe was inducted into the Missouri Press Association Journalists Hall of Fame in 2005.

WHEREAS Percy W. Pascoe served as co-organizer of the Cuba Arts Council in 1962, was a charter member of Viva Cuba Community Improvement Committee, past president, member and former president of Crawford County Historical Society, member of both the original Cuba Airport Committee and the second Airport Committee, served on the board of the Cuba Senior Center, past president of Cuba Chamber of Commerce, received the Cuba Chamber of Commerce Pioneer of the Year in 1998, member of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

THEREFORE, I, Ray Mortimeyer, Mayor of the City of Cuba, formally acknowledge Percy W. Pascoe for his achievements in life and extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends on this Seventh Day of April, Two Thousand Twenty.

Mayor Ray Mortimeyer



Pascoe was buried in Kinder Cemetery on April 8 with full military honors. His obituary can be found HERE.





