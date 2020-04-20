Cuba High School planning traditional graduation

Cuba High School seniors and their parents overwhelmingly support having a traditional graduation and prom, so the district is working toward doing just that even though it remains unclear when that will happen.



During a virtual meeting held via Zoom on Monday evening, Superintendent Jon Earnhart told Cuba School Board members that CHS Principal Tim Webster sent out a survey to parents and seniors last week and the vast majority said they favored a traditional graduation ceremony.

“As soon as we get the green light, we are looking to have a senior weekend, with prom on Friday night and graduation on Saturday morning,” Earnhart told the board. No dates for the events were announced, with Earnhart saying after the meeting that Webster is still working on details of how and when it will all take place.

Earnhart also told the board that a group is working to put banners with pictures of this year’s seniors up throughout town to honor the class of 2020.

“Webster and his high school staff deserve a lot of credit,” said Earnhart. “They are working hard to make the seniors still feel special and important, even though we can’t do some of the traditional things.”

Earnhart also updated the board on the districts ongoing feed project. He said on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the district has been serving about 1,800 meals with kids meeting buses in 16 locations and coming to pick food up at the middle school.

“The number of meals we distributed were down some in the cold weather we had recently,” Assistant Superintendent Curt Graves told the board. “We’ve been preparing four meals each day, packaging them, and delivering them.”

Grave said those working to get meals to students have been wearing gloves and masks and using social-distancing measures. He said three buses with three workers on each one are used to do deliveries.

“I’m proud of our food service workers and the bus drivers,” Grave said. “It’s been a great team effort to help our families and our kids.”

Also during the meeting, the board reviewed bus bids and accepted a low bid from Midwest Transit Equipment, of Sansea, Ill., in the amount of $89,208 for one new bus, and reviewed audit bids and accepted the low bid from Schultz, Wood, & Rapp in the amount of $7,750 a year for three years.



