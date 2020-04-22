Fundraiser underway for family of man killed in wreck

Holy Cross Catholic Church of Cuba extended sympathy and prayers to the Navarro family, following Sergio Navarro’s death in the auto accident on Friday, April 17.



The church has set up a PayPal account for those that would like to help the family during this time. Money may be sent to PayPal email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For those who wish to give but do not have a PayPal account, donations may be dropped at the church or mailed to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 School Ave., Cuba MO 65453.

Riviera Maya Mexican Restaurant will also host a fundraiser for the family. On Friday April 24, the restaurant will be donating 50 percent of sales to the Navarro family in an effort to help with expenses that may arise in this tough situation.

In a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant said, “In times like these, we need to come together as a community and support one another. Our friend, Sergio Navarro, was a hardworking, family man and would do anything to help anyone out. We ask everyone to come and show love and support. R.I.P our beloved friend Sergio Navarro.”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hutson Funeral Home and can be found at https://www.hutsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Sergio-Navarro.