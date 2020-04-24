Man shot and killed in Cuba, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Cuba man that occurred earlier today (April 24).



According to a social media post from the Cuba Police Department (CPD), officers from the CPD, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a disturbance with shots being fired within the city limits of Cuba. Upon arrival, a male suspect with a gunshot wound was located.

Through the course of the investigation, all parties involved were contacted. The man that had been shot was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further details are being released.