City parks, public buildings will remain closed for now

During its meeting on April 21, the Cuba City Council voted to keep city parks and public buildings, including Recklein Auditorium, closed pending recommendations from Missouri Governor Mike Parson on a planned statewide reopening set for May 4. According to Mayor Ray Mortimeyer, the reopening plan will still require social distancing.



“We have some deposits for upcoming events (at Recklein),” said Mortimeyer, “but we don’t expect to be allowed to have groups of more than 50 for another six weeks.”

The mayor added that it was his understanding that if things go back to “normal” on May 4, there will still be another 14 days that groups will be limited to fewer than 10. After that, it could go back up to under 50, but it could be reduced again if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I want direction from the council on what to do,” Mortimeyer said.

According to City Clerk Christine Nash, the city had only one large event planned for Recklein in May and the organizers said they could reschedule it. There were not events planned in the city’s parks, she added.

The council unanimously approved a motion to keep the parks and buildings closed and make changes in accordance with the governor’s recommendations. Nash will notify people who had made reservations if all venues remain unavailable.

In other business, Alderman Cody Leathers proposed to the council that all the city’s front line workers, including police and animal control officers, who must work regular schedules while other city workers are working less and working from home be paid an additional $2 per hour until all workers return to a regular schedule. He recommended the pay be retroactive to when the city’s pandemic emergency was declared. A motion to do so was unanimously approved.

Alderman Sam Black recommended to the council that, following an Animal Control Committee meeting earlier in the day, the city move from having two part-time animal control officers to one full-time officer with a salary of $28,080. A motion to do so was unanimously approved.

Public Works Director Craig Bouse requested the council schedule spring cleanup days for May 11-12, which was approved, and several transfers and budget amendments were approved as needed.



