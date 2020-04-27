CHS graduation tentatively planned for July 25

The Cuba High School Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas on July 25—tentatively—with prom planned for July 24 in what administrators are hoping will be a special “senior weekend” to help this year’s graduates celebrate after losing the final months of their final year in high school.



While details on when and where prom will take place have not been finalized, CHS Principal Tim Webster announced last week that graduation has been scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in Mike Voigt Gymnasium. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

“Both prom as well as graduation are considered tentative dates at this time,” said Webster. “We have not released any other dates as we did not want any confusion on the fact, if all is well, we will make every effort to hold to the July date.”

Webster said the district did not want to add a possible June date because administrators hope “this one will stick.”

“If we near the time and it is not realistic, we will meet and add the updated date,” said Webster. “With an event as big as graduation, you want to make sure you can give families as much time as possible to accommodate any possible travel. We would make sure we were cognizant of this if we are forced to delay the date.”

During this month’s school board meeting, which was held via Zoom on April 20, Superintendent Jon Earnhart told the board that Cuba High School seniors and their parents overwhelmingly support having a traditional graduation and prom. Webster sent out a survey to parents and seniors recently and the vast majority said they favored a traditional graduation ceremony.

“As soon as we get the green light, we are looking to have a senior weekend, with prom on Friday night and graduation on Saturday morning,” Earnhart told the board.

Earnhart also told the board that a group is working to put banners with pictures of this year’s seniors up throughout town to honor the class of 2020.

“Webster and his high school staff deserve a lot of credit,” said Earnhart. “They are working hard to make the seniors still feel special and important, even though we can’t do some of the traditional things.”

Webster said that plans for prom are still being finalized.

“I will have to get with the Prom Committee and see what ideas they have,” he said Monday. “We will make this as normal as possible. It will be a junior and senior prom as normal. I will make sure I get that information to you when I have it, however, it might be a little while.”

Webster said, if the district is forced to move graduation to a mid-August date, there is a real chance than prom could be canceled.

“We want to do everything we can to make this a great experience for our kids. We are currently working with some church members to have a breakfast before graduation practice, and a few words to give our students a baccalaureate-like atmosphere. We are working with Kiwanis Club to try to get prizes during prom in order to make sure the kids have a Project Graduation-like event.”





