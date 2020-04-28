Local bank pledges $50,000 in coronavirus response

Peoples Bank announced last week that it had established a $50,000 Charitable Fund to assist with local efforts to combat COVID-19 and the area’s response to it. The fund has already benefited a food pantry and hospital.



“We have made two donations to date,” said the bank’s Vice President/Deposit Coordinator Tabitha Woodson on Friday. “We gave $15,000 to purchase a large, industrial freezer for the Cuba Ministerial Alliance to help with increased demand for food storage and we gave Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital $4,250 to purchase 1,000 N95 masks.”

The $50,000 fund was created by Peoples Bank to help meet basic needs in all the markets it serves, including Bourbon, Cuba, and Steelville in Crawford County. The bank plans to work with existing non-profit groups in the area to get the funds out quickly to people who need it.

“We will direct the money to meeting basic needs that have been impacted by the pandemic—food, health care, shelter, utilities, etc.,” said Woodson.

The bank also plans to solicit matching donations from the public to try to get more people involved in assisting relief efforts. It will announce more details on its social media pages.

“The people we are helping are our friends and neighbors,” Woodson said. “The pandemic has caused a lot of economic pain for many folks. We consider it our responsibility to try to help these folks in their time of need.”

Peoples Bank is actively working with the city of Cuba and Crawford Electric’s Operation Roundup Program to identify needs and to partner area food banks with local merchants to address food shortages.