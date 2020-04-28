Trash Bash changed to a challenge

In light of COVID-19, the 36th Annual Cuba Trash Bash that was scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled. Although the pandemic prevents people from gathering as a group in the Viva Garden this year, organizers are inviting everyone to pitch-in and pick-up trash as part of a clean-up month in Cuba.



During the month of May, volunteers from organizations, churches, businesses, residents, families, and youth are being encouraged to help bash the trash in Cuba. Contact event coordinator Linda Prevost at 573-205-8347 to get details and request a street or area.

Viva Cuba will provide trash bags at Countryside Market, across from Maces on Highway 19 N. It is strongly suggested participants wear gloves and following social-distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Participants can send their Trash Bash Challenge photos with their name and a list of participants to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Viva Cuba will share them on Facebook and at CubaMoMurals.com.

Working together, everyone can make a difference. After all, keeping Cuba clean should not just be a one-day event.