Cuba girl offers thanks, and goodies, to first responders

A nine-year-old Cuba girl took a little time away from homebound studies to offer thanks to her local first responders recently. Her work even garnered a little national attention.



Kenadee Volner, the daughter of Johnnie and Megan Volner, recently took the time to deliver fruit baskets, bags of treats, and thank you notes to the North Crawford County Ambulance District, Cuba Fire Department, and Cuba Police Department. She was assisted on the project by her mother and great-grandma Nancy Umfress. She funded the project with donations from her family members.

“She has a heart for our first responders and our armed service members,” her father said. “Her uncle Cody Umfress is in the police academy in Jefferson County, Missouri and graduates in December and her Uncle Robbie Umfress is a flight paramedic for Air Evac 13 In Sullivan.”

Several of Kenadee’s famly members have also served in the military, including her late great-great-grandpa Bob Copling, who was in the Marines, and her great-grandpa James Umfress and grandpa Travis Umfress, who both served in the Army.

Johnnie Volner posted a picture of Kenadee delivering goodies to the Cuba Police Department on Twitter and tagged the A&E show “Live PD.” That brought some thanks from Officer Stuart Bishop, of the Lawrence (Indiana) Police Department and Corporal Kathryn Westone, of the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

“Her kindness and caring stretched halfway across the country,” Johnnie said, “and thank yous were given from all around.”

Kenadee Volner shows off one of her completed “Survival Kits” that she delivered to area first responders.



Bill Thomas, of the Cuba Fire Department, accepts a fruit basket and survival kit from Kenadee Volner.



School Resource Officer Betty Post (left) and Cuba Police Chief Doug Shelton accept a fruit basket and survival kits from Kenadee Volner.



Kenadee Volner delivers a fruit basket and survival kits to Greg Campbell, of the North Crawford County Ambulance District.



Kenadee included a personal thank you note to first responders (above), along with a detailed explanation on how to use the survival kits (below) they received.