Cuba, Bourbon planning senior parades

Cuba High School and Bourbon High School are both planning senior parades to honor their 2020 graduates. The CHS parade is set for Thursday, May 14, while the BHS parade will be held on Sunday, May 17.



The Cuba parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday and seniors are being asked to line up in the student parking lot behind the school beginning at 5:45 p.m. All seniors must be in their own vehicle and everyone should stay in their vehicles when they arrive.

All vehicles should be decorated before seniors arrive. Parents are welcome to ride with their seniors in the parade, which will travel north on Highway 19 from the school to Mobil On the Run and then back to the school.

Cuba High School is encouraging family, friends, and community members to stand along the sidewalks of Highway 19 to wish seniors well. Everyone is being asked to follow social-distancing guidelines.

The Bourbon parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with seniors gathering at Bourbon Elementary School. The parade will travel on Jost Street to Old Springfield (Old 66), and then left on Liberty, right on Marlett, right on Emerald Vista Drive, right on S. Johnson, left on Park to W. Boardwalk, right on Old Springfield, right on Jost, left on Starhawk Drive, right on Old Springfield, right on W. Pine, left on Old 66, Right on E. Pine, left back to Old 66, and end at Bourbon High School.

Parking areas for the public are planned at the Bourbon City Park, Calvary Baptist Churchy, Dillon’s Garage, St. Francis Catholic Church, Town & Country Supermarket, Dollar General, and the downtown area.

Again, everyone is being encouraged to practice social distancing.