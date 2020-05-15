Students and teachers will celebrate end of the school year on Tuesday at Hood Park

Parent Category: News Category: Cuba News Written by Rob Viehman Hits: 1

The Cuba School District is planning an end of the school year celebration. The event will be held at Hood Park on Tuesday.


The school staff will line up around the road (old racetrack) at the park, starting with kindergarten teachers through high school. Students and parents can wave to teachers while they drive around the track.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The district asks that all participants keep the line moving and practice social distancing.

You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments will undergo moderation before they get published.

Comments powered by CComment