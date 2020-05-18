Earnhart announces Cuba summer school plan

The Cuba School District is tentatively planning to hold summer school July 13 through August 12, Superintendent Jon Earnhart informed parents on May 15. The plan would give students and teachers 12 days off before the planned start of the 2020-21 school year.



“To date, we are unsure if we will be able to have summer school or what restrictions may be in place,” Earnhart told parents in a letter released on Friday. “We may have a very limited window for parents to register for summer school as we do not anticipate guidelines for July to be announced until the end of June. We will continue to communicate plans as guidelines are announced and decisions are made.”

If the district can use the proposed dates, summer school would end on Wednesday, August 12. The 2020-21 school year is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 24.

If summer school happens, it will be going on during the planned graduation for the Class of 2020. Cuba High School graduates are scheduled to receive their diplomas on July 25—tentatively—with prom planned for July 24 in what administrators are hoping will be a special “senior weekend” to help this year’s graduates celebrate after losing the final months of their final year in high school.

Earnhart’s May 15 letter went out on what was the last official day of the 2019-2020 school year. In it, he reminded parents that no more lessons or learning opportunities would be going out and that if students have work they would like to turn in it should be dropped off at school, when they can also pick up any personal property that remains on campus.

“Personal property pick up and school property drop off has been scheduled,” Earnhart said. “If you cannot make your scheduled time, please contact your child's building principal to make other arrangements.”

Earnhart also announced that Friday, May 22, will be the last day of the school’s meal delivery/pickup program. The Cuba Ministerial Alliance will be providing meals for the month of June. The school will resume its meal program at the start of summer school, but there will be changes to the locations and schedule that will be announced as the date approaches.

Parents were also reminded the district had scheduled a “Farewell Parade” at Hood Park on Tuesday, May 19. The district staff parked along the track and stood outside of their vehicles to wish students goodbye for the summer. Parents and students drove around the track to say goodbye to the staff.

“I would like to thank our parents/guardians, students, and staff for all of your efforts during the past several weeks,” Earnhart said in closing his letter. “We realize that this closure has been difficult on everyone. I appreciate all of your hard work and efforts to keep our students engaged and the support you have provided them while they continue to learn. We have often had to make decisions/plans on very short notice and with limited information. I appreciate everyone's cooperation, flexibility, and patience as well. While we have no idea how the pandemic will progress, we are hopeful that we will be able to return to school as normal. We miss seeing all of you and wish you a safe and healthy summer.”