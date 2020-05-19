Ives returns home

Staff Sergeant Ian Ives, a Cuba native who was seriously injured when he stepped on an explosive device in Afghanistan last year, has returned to his home in Seattle, Washington, after being discharged from Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, last week.

Ives’ wife, Becca, posted via Facebook on May 14: “This is it, People! WE’RE GOING HOME TOMORROW!!! 222 Days since the blast and over 40 surgeries later, Ian Ives is finally clear to rehab back home. We are so ready to be reunited with our dogs, our house and our friends!” On May 15, she posted a picture of them flying home and later posted: “Tonight, I get to cuddle up in my bed with my dogs and my husband while our baby sleeps soundly in her own room. All is right in the world.” Then on May 16, she posted a picture of Ian, saying: “We have some of the best friends anyone could ever ask for. They cleaned, prepped and stocked our house to make sure our homecoming was smooth and relaxing. They even made Ian Ives this awesome banner.” Ives is the son of Steve and Theresa Ives, of Cuba.