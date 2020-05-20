Cuba church starting children’s feeding program

Covenant Praise Church in Cuba is inviting area residents to take part in its Children's Community Food Program, which will help replace the Cuba School District’s feeding program that ended with the conclusion of the school year.



For six weeks, Covenant Praise will be offering a food box once a week to help feed children for the week. Drive-through pick up will be on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 309 N Mapleshade Road, starting May 27 and ending on July 1.

Children do not have to present at pick up, and participants must stay in their vehicle. No restrooms will be available.

Registration ends at 3 p.m. on Thursdays for the next week’s pickup and you must register weekly to participate. If you have any questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the church at 573-885-2614. You can register at https://forms.gle/zK3YpCcTJWiZzB1X6.