Bank donation matched by Co-op

On May 11, Peoples Bank made a $2,500 donation from its COVID-19 Charitable Fund to Crawford Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up with a challenge to the co-op to match it.

Two members of the Operation Round Up Charitable Trust accepted the two checks totaling $5,000. Contributions to Operation Round Up are used to assist co-op members with basic needs in emergency situations. Grants are also given to area backpack programs and food pantries. Members can contribute just by having their electric bill rounded up each month. Learn more at www.crawfordelec.com/operationroundup. Taking part in the presentation were (from left): Joe Cason, Crawford Electric Board; Jim Barnett, Peoples Bank; Sandy Pfeiffer, Charitable Trust Board; Tabi Woodson, Peoples Bank; Janet McLain, Charitable Trust Board; Joe Hayden, Peoples Bank; and Janice Dorson, Crawford Electric Board.