Wagon Wheel hosting candidates event

The historic Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba is going to host a “Meet Your City Candidates” event on May 30. Those who attend should use social distancing.



Everyone is welcome to attend to “get to know your candidates before you vote on June 2.” The event will be held at the motel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and there will be grilled hot dogs, soda, chips, and homemade cookies.