CHS student makes donation to CFPD

Cuba High School student and FFA member Hunter Happel (left) built a gear dryer for the Cuba Fire Protection District with the assistance of FFA Advisor Dale Riley and recently donated it to the district. The donation will save the district thousands of dollars and help crews get their gear back into service quicker. Lieutenant Brandon Plank (right) accepted the donation.
Comments powered by CComment
You are not authorised to post comments.
Comments will undergo moderation before they get published.