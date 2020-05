Cuba High School virtually awards local scholarships

Cuba High School awarded over $36,000 in local scholarships to the graduating class of 2020. The scholarship celebration was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 15 but was canceled due to social distancing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.



Instead of the usual scholarship presentations, CHS Principal Tim Webster recorded a video announcing all the winners and it was posted on Facebook.

Scholarships were presented as follows:

• Simon Siebert – Chris Bell Memorial Scholarship $500; Al Chymiak Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Cuba MSTA Scholarship $250; First Community National Bank Scholarship $500; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Sofia Kelly – Chris Bell Memorial Scholarship $500; Crawford County Foundation Scholarship $500; William James Barnett Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Athletic Booster Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Peoples Bank Family Scholarship $250; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Audrey Williams – Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship $500; William James Barnett Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Cuba Lions Club Scholarship $500; Ed Mitchell Memorial Scholarship $500; Rita Boero Memorial Scholarship $500; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250; Tri-C Scholarship $400.

• Cameron Myers – Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Missouri Association Mutual Insurance Companies Scholarship $1000.

• Alex Dotson – Crawford County Cattleman’s Association Scholarship $500; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Alex Palmer – Crawford County Fair Board Scholarship $250; Cuba Athletic Booster Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Cuba MSTA Scholarship $250; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Al Palmer – Crawford County Farm Bureau Scholarship $500; Michael Chymiak Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Masonic Lodge 312 Scholarship $500; Cuba Teacher’s Organization Scholarship $250; Peoples Bank Scholarship $500.

• Carmyn Barret – Virginia Chymiak Education Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Peoples Bank Scholarship $500.

• Charley Leonard – Virginia Chymiak Education Scholarship $500; Cuba Athletic Booster Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Cammi Fulliam – Al Chymiak Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Cuba Lions Club Scholarship $500; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250; Tri-C Scholarship $400.

• Maya Alpough – Andrew J. Sanazaro Sr. Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Sullivan Bank Scholarship $500; Tri-C Scholarship $400.

• Madelyn Mehl – Andrew J. Sanazaro Sr. Memorial Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250.

• Christopher Lackey – Merle and Marjorie Fleming Scholarship $500; Three Rivers Publishing Scholarship $500; VFW Post 7147 Auxiliary Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250.

• Taylor Rives – Merle and Marjorie Fleming Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Peoples Bank Scholarship $500.

• Logan Ray – Cuba Athletic Booster Scholarship $500; Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Cuba MSTA Scholarship $250; Cuba Teacher’s Organization Scholarship $250; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Jenell Light – Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500.

• Valley Raby – Cuba Believes In You Scholarship $500; Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Tri-C Scholarship $400.

• William Chew – Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Mace Supermarket Scholarship $500.

• Ivy Starks – Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Cuba Lions Club Scholarship $500; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.

• Trevor Martin – Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250; Meramec Valley D.A.V. Chapter 65 Scholarship $500.

• Colton Miller – Cuba Kiwanis Club Scholarship $250.

• Emma Layman – Cuba Lions Club Scholarship $500; Order of the Eastern Star Cuba Chapter #398 Scholarship $500.

• Noah Turnbough – Cuba Masonic Lodge 312 Scholarship $500.

• Nicholas White – Cuba MSTA Scholarship $250; Cuba Teacher’s Association Scholarship $250.

• Amber Meyers – Peoples Bank Family Scholarship $250; Running the Rails on Route 66 Scholarship $250.