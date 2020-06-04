Billboard erected for Animal Shelter

Community support for the Cuba Animal Shelter comes in many ways. The latest is a new billboard located just past the Cuba Industrial Park on Highway 19 going toward Steelville.

“We are so excited. What a great way to increase awareness of the Shelter and to showcase efforts on behalf of the animals that come into our care,” said Shelter Manager Missy Mullally. Appreciation goes to Walter and Richard Korte with Korte Outdoor Media, Craig Nelson with Crawford County Conversions, Kevin Newbern for the printing and installation, Tammy Spurgeon with the Cuba Free Press for artwork and, of course, Shelter Alumni Teddy, spokes dog and model. The Cuba Animal Shelter is located in the Cuba Industrial Park at 224 Enterprise Drive in Cuba. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.