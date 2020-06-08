Chamber announces new officers

In an email to members sent out Monday, the Cuba Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020-21 officers and board of directors. Election results would have been made public during the Chamber’s annual banquet, which had been scheduled for late April but was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Chamber officers and the groups and businesses they represent are: President Tanya Bausch, Running the Rails; President Elect Tyler Monday, Century 21 Prestige; Treasurer Michelle Nix, Bank of Sullivan; and Secretary Andi Harley, Find and Seek Boutique.

Board members are: Jon Earnhart, Cuba School District; Alicia Weber, LMI Aerospace; Ben McGinnis, McGinnis Wood Products; Molly Maxwell, Wise Little Owls; Tiffany Poynter, National Medical Billing Services; Jimmy West, Frisco’s and Roots 66 Salon; Alan Vickers, FCNB Insurance Services; Tabitha Woodson, Peoples Bank; Shane Staples, Crawford County Fair; Caitlin Mace, Wallis Companies; and Rockael Stubblefield, Brush Creek Valley Farms.

The Chamber is yet to announce its annual award winners, but plans to do that virtually in the near future.

The Chamber also announced Monday that its July membership meeting will be held via Zoom at noon on July 1. Those planning to participate are asked to keep their microphones muted and either raise their hand or use the chat feature if they would like to speak. You can join the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85016183642?pwd=cXlBSHNaSGtCMFJocWJzbkJZSjUrQT09.