City seeking Tourism Commission members

The city of Cuba is seeking business owners and people with tourism interests in Cuba and Crawford County to serve on the city’s Tourism Commission, which is funded by the city lodging and motel tax.



According to state statute (RSMo. 67.1354), the Tourism Commission must consist of five members appointed by the city council. Of those members, one must be a member of the hotel and motel industry, two shall be active in the tourism industry, and the remaining two must be members of “local general business interests” in the city. Also, one member of the city council is supposed to serve as the commission’s liaison in a nonvoting capacity. Members can be residents of the city or the county. Terms are for three years and no member of the commission can serve more than two consecutive terms.

Although the commission is not new, it is being reformed so those wanting to serve can do so for one, two, or three years. The commission meets monthly and members are not paid.

Those interested in serving on the commission should submit their name, business they represent (if any), address, phone number, email address, and the term length they desire to serve (one, two, or three years) by email to City Clerk Christine Nash at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , by phone at 573-885-7432, or in person at the Cuba City Hall by July 1.