TRP receives Journalism Emergency Relief Fund grant from Google

Three Rivers Publishing, Inc., parent company of the Cuba Free Press, Saint James Press, and Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror, has received word from Google that it has been approved to receive a $5,000 Journalism Emergency Relief Fund grant.



Google launched a global Journalism Emergency Relief Fund through the Google News Initiative to support small and medium-sized news organizations producing original news for local communities. The Fund’s aim is to support the production of original journalism for local communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating globally, the Fund will provide journalists with financial assistance at this critical time.

Applications were accepted April 15-29 and were open to small and medium-sized news organizations producing original news for local communities during this time of crisis under the following criteria:

• Eligible applicants must have a digital presence and have been in operation for at least 12 months.

• The Fund is targeted at newsrooms employing between two and 100 full-time employee (FTE) journalists.

• Local publishers employing more than 100 FTE journalists could still apply and be considered subject to Google’s discretion, based mainly on differing needs in different countries/regions.

• Organizations must be incorporated or registered in one of the eligible geographies. Unincorporated organizations must be based in one of the eligible geographies.

• Eligible applicants need to have a focus on core news provision, i.e. not lifestyle, sports, business-to-business.

• Eligible applicants can include for-profit or nonprofit traditional news organizations, digital natives, radio and/or TV broadcasters.

• Government-owned entities and individuals were not eligible to apply.

Three Rivers Publishing will be using the grant money to fund its summer internship program. Cierra Donal, a native of Steelville, worked as an unpaid intern during the summer of 2019 as part of her college requirements. She has rejoined the company’s staff as a paid intern this summer.

Donal will be reporting locally, primarily in Cuba, but will also be focusing on COVID-19 coverage for all three newspapers.



