Leathers announces Cuba will be reopening on Tuesday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the state of Missouri was officially reopening on Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. today and new Cuba Mayor Cody Leathers wasted no time in doing the same for the city. At 3:17 p.m., Leathers send out an email to city officials.



“I am happy to say Cuba will be able to echo this lift immediately as well,” City buildings, Recklein, (the) Visitors Center, all of our parks, and any other entity that has been effected can begin to conduct business as usual beginning Tuesday. I encourage everyone to continue to be safe, be sanitary, and be cognizant of any symptoms.

Leathers told city workers they should continue to sanitize surfaces and all parks should be sanitized as often as possible. He encouraged the public to do the same.

“If you feel at risk please avoid populated areas and/or continue to practice safe social distancing,” said Leathers. “Let’s work together to move forward and not have to go back into a restricted state.”