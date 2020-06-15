CHS begins summer athletic training

As of June 1, Cuba High School has opened its doors to student athletes for the all-teams summer strength and conditioning program. It will take place weekly Monday through Thursday and will be held on the track, weather permitting. All coaches and participants will be expected to follow social-distancing guidelines.



Boys and girls are being split into two sessions—session one from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and session two from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Boys and girls will rotate session times each week. Each session will have a maximum of 45 athletes and will be split into three groups of 15. A third group may be added if a session exceeds more than 45 participants.

Due to social distancing, the focus of the conditioning has shifted this year from an emphasis on strength training to speed and agility. The school will be following a strict sanitation regimen. The use of water fountains will be prohibited so players must provide their own filled water bottles with names clearly labeled. All coaches and athletes will sanitize when entering and leaving the track and any equipment will be sanitized after each use. Hand sanitizer can be found at the registration table.

The school’s athletic trainer will be asking each student screening questions when entering the field and attendance will be taken daily. Students will be able to use the track restrooms which will be cleaned and sanitized daily after the last session.