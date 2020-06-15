Local church helping to feed students over the summer

Covenant Praise Church of God is stepping up to fill a hole in the community by providing boxed meals over the summer to families. The Children’s Food Program was originally created to replace the school district’s food program once the academic year ended but Activities Director Stephanie LeDoux hopes to keep it going long after the summer ends.



“It’s always been one of the church’s many passions and we’ve wanted to do it for a long time,” remarked LeDoux. “The coronavirus just opened the door for us.”

The church is partnering with Ministry Alliance, a non-profit, non-denominational organization which provides sponsorships for Christ-centered ministries that don’t have the resources available to fully run their own non-profit organizations. The program is scheduled to continue through July 1. LeDoux plans to continue if the church is able to find funding.

So far, more than 1,000 meals have been provided and over 150 families have been served over the last three weeks. There is no income limit for families interested in participating. The idea is to promote family unity for dinner time.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience but it’s been fun,” said LeDoux.

Several local businesses have stepped up to provide supplies to the church. Mace Supermarket has allowed the program to place bulk orders at a discounted price, On the Run has donated different sandwiches for the boxes, and Crawford County Head Start has sent volunteers each week to pass out food.

Families must register every Thursday by 3 p.m. for the following week. Pick-up is every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sign-ups can be found on Covenant Praise Church of God’s Facebook page, along with other important announcements. Those wishing to donate money to the program can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for donation forms. The church also needs boxes.

If you cannot make the pick-up, there are delivery options available. The church also has a list of other community resources available for those in need.

“The goal as a church is to be that outreach point to connect the community and involve God if we can. We just want to fill that gap and more importantly, we want to thank everyone who’s utilized the program so far,” said LeDoux.