Summer school enrollment forms due by July 1

Summer school may be looking a little different this year as Assistant Superintendent Ryan Graves announced the district’s official plans for its much-anticipated program, which will run from July 13 through Aug. 12, giving students just 12 days off before the start of the new academic year.



The doors will open to students at 7:50 a.m. and classes will begin at 8 a.m. Students must report directly to their classrooms where breakfast will be served. Mornings will focus on core academic learning standards to help prepare students for the next grade level. Lunch will then be served in the classrooms and more enrichment-style learning will follow. Students will be dismissed for the day at 2:50 p.m.

Limited transportation routes are scheduled for the duration of the program. Students residing outside of a one-mile radius of the school must find their own transportation.

Driver’s education will still be officered, but the instructor is required to follow strict requirements which include: mandatory attendance, scheduled driving lessons, and limited capacity. If a student is going on vacation, parents are urged to refrain from enrolling them in the course.

Students will have the opportunity to win daily incentives and prizes through a drawing or lottery, however an attendance incentive will not be offered this year.

To enroll, fill out an enrollment form and return to the central office. Forms can be found on the district website or picked up at the district office Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Forms must be turned in no later than July 1. Due to the pandemic, the school will not be allowing late enrollments this year.