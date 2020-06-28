Chamber planning virtual talent show

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first ever virtual talent show to celebrate the community. Those wishing to participate must submit their videos via email by July 15.



The theme of the show is any talent you can highlight in a video. The video must not be longer than three minutes and there’s no restrictions on the types of talents that are showcased. The contest is open to all ages. Individual, duo, and group acts are welcome, however, only one video may be submitted per individual or group.

The videos will be posted on Facebook and will be voted on by “likes.” The winner will receive prizes such as cash or gift certificates, plus bragging rights.

All videos must be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to be considered.