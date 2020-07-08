Youth livestock auction set for Saturday

The show must go on for area youth livestock participants who would have taken part in this year’s Crawford County Fair, which would have been held this week but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That livestock show will get underway Friday, followed by an auction on Saturday at Interstate Regional Stockyards in Cuba.



In the wake of the cancelation of this year’s fair, a special Crawford County Youth in Ag Show and Sale was organized and scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The auction, which is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, will be live streamed on the Interstate Regional Stockyards’ Facebook page.

The event was organized to give youth in the county who would have participated in this year’s 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale at the fair the opportunity to both exhibit and sell the animals they have been raising this year. Shows will also be live streamed.

The livestock shows are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday with the market lamb and goat weigh-in. That will be followed by the market steer and replacement heifer weigh in at 4 p.m., market lamb and goat show at 5 p.m., and replacement heifer and market steer show at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the market hog weigh-in will be held at 6 a.m., followed by the market hog show at 9 a.m. All livestock that will be sold must be at the sale barn by noon and the auction will begin at 2 p.m. The order of the sale will be steers, hogs, lambs, goats, rabbits, chickens, and will end with heifers.

Buyers may attend the auction in person, or they can participate online at www.dvauction.com, but must visit the website in advance to create an account. There will not be a buyers’ meal, but food will be available for purchase.

Social distancing will be encouraged and participants are limited to Crawford County residents who were previously tagged as an entry for the fair. The livestock shows are optional for the exhibitors.

The event is being held for market animals only. There will be no open, pee-wee, or showmanship classes. In addition, there will not be a show or sale for cured meats.





