Cuba High School prom canceled

Cuba High School is moving ahead with plans to hold graduation for the Class of 2020 on July 25, but prom has officially been canceled. Officials had hoped to make graduation a two-day celebration with prom planned for Friday, July 24.



“In conversations with the (Crawford) County Health Department and school officials, we have decided to cancel prom,” said CHS Principal Sam Callis in a letter released via social media on July 8. “This was not an easy decision, as we know that this is a major event for our graduating seniors. However, student safety will always be our first priority and the decision was made to keep students away from an environment that could cause the spread of COVID-19.”

Graduation will still take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the CHS football field with no limit on spectators, who will be allowed to sit in the stands and on the field, but not on the track. If weather forces the event to be moved into the gym, there will be a limit of seven spectators per graduate.

“We would like to thank you for your patience as we prepare to celebrate the Class of 2020 and all their accomplishments,” said Callis.