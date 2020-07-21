School announces partial graduation plan

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Cuba School District officials were still working to finalize plans for making graduation, which is scheduled for Saturday, as safe as possible for those planning to attend. A partial list of guidelines was released, but more are expected before the event.



Graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the football field and the stadium will open at 9 a.m. for spectators. People should bring their own chairs if they want to sit on the field, but no sitting or standing will be allowed on the track.

The event will utilize social distancing and spacing will be marked in the bleachers and boxes will be painted on the field for spectators. Chairs for graduates will also be spaced apart.

The school will require hand sanitizer to be used by graduates before then come onto the stage and disinfecting wipes will be given to each graduate to wipe down their diploma covers and hands as they exit the stage.

Students will be required to meet in the gym and wear masks before graduation, while staying distanced before going outside for the ceremony. Only graduates and school personnel will be allowed inside school buildings.

