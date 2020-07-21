CHS principal releases complete guidelines for graduation

Cuba High School Principal Sam Callis released final information on graduation safety procedures and guidelines to senior parents Tuesday afternoon. His letter read as follows:



I do apologize for the length of this communication. This will give specifics for graduation with some guidelines. Please read through this:

For Graduates:

• Practice will be Friday, July 24th at 9:00 AM at the football field. If you cannot be there, please let the school know. If you do not let us know it will be assumed you will not be at the ceremony.

• After practice the 13 year picture will be taken.

• All school items must be returned on Friday. Diplomas will be held until all items are returned.

• GRADUATION WILL BE SATURDAY, JULY 25TH AT 10:00 AM.

• Student dress should be appropriate for graduation. NO HEELS WILL BE ALLOWED, due to the seating and ceremony being on grass.

• Graduates will meet in the commons prior to the ceremony. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED WHILE INSIDE. They will NOT be required for the ceremony. Once in the building all graduates will be required to stay (no going in and out). The doors will open at 8:30 AM. ONLY GRADUATES AND SCHOOL PERSONNEL WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING BEFORE AND AFTER THE CEREMONY.

• STUDENT SAFETY – seating will be spaced to allow social distancing. There will be hand sanitizer before you walk across the stage and disinfecting wipes that are safe for skin will be available once students exit stage to wipe diploma covers and hands.

• Once the ceremony ends graduates will return to the commons. No congregating on the field. Mask will need to be put back on when returning to the building.

For Spectators:

• The ceremony will be live streamed on Facebook.

• The stadium will be opened at 9:00 AM for open seating.

• Seating will be in the bleachers and on the field. Field seating will be in boxes marked on the field. You will need to bring your own chairs. There will be no limit on spectators at the stadium.

• Sitting or Standing on the track will be prohibited.

• There will be no concessions available and it is recommended to bring your own water bottle.

• Please do not congregate in the stadium following the ceremony, the graduates will be leaving from the front of the school.

• In the event that weather forces the ceremony inside, graduates will be given a limit of 7 tickets for their family and friends.

We realize there are a lot of guidelines in this letter. Our first priority will always be student safety. The administration wants this to be a great day for the Class of 2020. It has been a difficult year for these young men and women. Our hopes are that this will begin another journey in their lives, with a ceremony they will always remember. I want to thank you for your flexibility in these unique times.



