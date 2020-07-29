Injured soldier suggests donations to charities that helped him

Ian Ives, who was seriously injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive device last year in Afghanistan, continues his recovery at his home in Seattle, Wash., and recently reached out to Three Rivers Publishing with a request that local residents show their support to the non-profit organizations that have supported him and his family.



“This has been a crazy year,” Ives said in a Facebook post to the Cuba Free Press and Steelville Star. “We have had so many wonderful people step up to help me and my family get through it. Now that we are back home, I just wanted to take a minute to thank everyone that donated to the GoFundMe drives and participated in fundraisers for me and my family. Thank you. Your donations helped me purchase a new truck with all the safety features and modifications necessary to help me get back on the road safely and regain my independence. We also made a few small modifications to the house to help with the loss of my arm. Those donations helped me get back to my new normal and that’s more than I could ever ask for. Again, THANK YOU!”

Ives said he recently learned that people that are still wanting to donate or start fundraisers.

“Wow. You guys are amazing! Thank you for continuing to think of us as we navigate our new life. We have been incredibly blessed so now we want to pay it forward,” Ives said. “There were multiple organizations that made it possible for my family to stay with me while I was in the hospital or fly out to see me whenever they wanted. There are also organizations that have continued to help us during this transition by doing things like sending us meals (so my amazing wife can get a break) and equipment for my recovery. These organizations do great things for our wounded service members and we would love for you to show them the love and support you’ve shown us.”

Ives urged people to support following organizations that have helped tremendously throughout his recovery: Semper Fi & America’s Fund, Green Beret Foundation, Operation Healing Forces, Luke’s Wings, Special Forces Foundation, Operation Combat Bikesaver, Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon, Nassau County Fire Fighter’s Operation Wounded Warrior, Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, American Red Cross, DAV, Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation, and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“If you were wanting to donate, please consider supporting one of these amazing foundations,” Ives said. “I can assure you your donations will go far in caring for a service member in need. Thank you!”

Ives, who is the son of Steve and Theresa Ives, of Cuba, attended Cuba Schools before transferring to Missouri Military Academy, where he graduated in 2011 and then joined the Army. He was seriously injured when he stepped on an explosive device and returned to his home in Seattle in May after being discharged from Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, following 40 surgeries.



