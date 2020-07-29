Cuba schools announce possible COVID-19 exposure at graduation

The Cuba School District has announced that a person who attending graduation on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Jon Earnhart released the following information today (July 29):

Dear Parents/Guardians/Cuba Community,

The purpose of this letter is to inform you the that there was an individual at CHS Graduation on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday July 27th, 2020. This individual did not have symptoms at graduation and had not been tested prior to coming to graduation. This individual was asymptomatic when he/she tested on Monday July 27th, 2020.

I have been in contact with the Crawford County Health Department. At this point, there is NOT a recommendation to quarantine everyone who was in attendance. The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with individuals who have been identified as having close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). They have made the following recommendations for everyone who was at graduation on Saturday July the 25th, 2020:

• Monitor your symptoms and take your temperature on a daily basis.

• If you develop symptoms or a fever, please stay home and contact your doctor by telephone.

• Remain socially distant from others.

• If it is impossible to remain socially distant, wear a mask.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if hand washing is not possible.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently

If anyone has questions or concerns, please contact the Crawford County Health Department at (573) 775-2555.