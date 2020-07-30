Cuba Bakery announces temporary closing due possible coronavirus exposure

On Wednesday, Cuba Bakery and Deli announced via social media that it is temporarily closing due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. The business expects to reopen on August 11.



The Bakery posted the following:

ANNOUNCEMENT TO OUR VALUED FRIENDS AND CUSTOMERS! Today we were made aware that several of our employees were exposed to an individual that has since tested positive for Covid 19. This individual had been at the store last week three separate days—Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and our community we have made the decision to close our store effectively IMMEDIATELY! We will be monitoring the health of our employees and encourage our customers to do the same!!

We are currently planning to reopen on August 11. In the meantime, we plan to do extensive cleaning in the store and also possibly implement some changes that we have been too busy to get done this summer.

We regret any hardship that this may cause for our community and customers but we feel this is the best thing we can do to keep everyone safe! We will keep you updated on our plans and let you know for sure when we are ready to serve everybody, again, BE SAFE!

We would appreciate if you could help us spread the word!



