Cuba Elementary School reports COVID-19 case

Cuba School District Superintendent Jon Earnhart has reported that a student at Cuba Elementary School attending summer school classes has tested positive for COVID-19.



“This morning (July 30) I received notice that a student in the elementary tested positive for COVID-19. The family only has one school aged child at CCR2. In accordance with guidelines from the Crawford County Health Department, I have quarantined the entire classroom of students and the teacher for 14 days,” Earnhart said.

The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with individuals who have been identified as having close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). If you have not been contacted by the school or the Health Department, your child is not considered at risk as a result of this case.

“I want to thank the parent for notifying us of this case,” said Earnhart. “It is only through honest communication that we are able to effectively respond to situations like this. The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students and staff and it is vital that we all work together to ensure situations are handled appropriately.”