School, businesses report possible COVID exposures

As COVID-19 cases in Crawford County continue to climb, four notices of potential public exposures have been made in Cuba over the past week. Two of those came from the Cuba School District, while two others were made by local businesses. These came on top of other incidents reported by the Crawford County Health Department in both Cuba and Steelville.



The Cuba School District announced last week that it has potential COVID-19 exposures at summer school and graduation. As a result of the summer school exposure, an entire classroom of students and their teacher have been asked to quarantine.

Superintendent Jon Earnhart reported on July 30 that a student at Cuba Elementary’s summer school session had tested positive for COVID-19. The student had not been riding the bus to school.

“The family only has one school aged child at Crawford County R-2,” Earnhart said. “In accordance with guidelines from the Crawford County Health Department, I have quarantined the entire classroom of students and the teacher for 14 days.”

The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with individuals who have been identified as having close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). If parents have not been contacted by the school or the Health Department, their child is not considered at risk as a result of this case.

“I want to thank the parent for notifying us of this case,” said Earnhart. “It is only through honest communication that we are able to effectively respond to situations like this. The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students and staff and it is vital that we all work together to ensure situations are handled appropriately.”

The school district also announced on July 29 that someone who attended graduation on July 25 had also tested positive for COVID-19. The individual did not have symptoms at graduation and was not symptomatic when they were tested on July 27, despite getting a positive result.

“At this point, there is not a recommendation to quarantine everyone who was in attendance” Earnhart said. “The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with individuals who have been identified as having close contact.”

The Health Department made the following recommendations for everyone who was at graduation on Saturday, July 25:

• Monitor your symptoms and take your temperature on a daily basis.

• If you develop symptoms or a fever, please stay home and contact your doctor by telephone.

• Remain socially distant from others.

• If it is impossible to remain socially distant, wear a mask.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if hand washing is not possible.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently

If anyone has questions or concerns, please contact the Crawford County Health Department at (573) 775-255S.

On July 29, Cuba Bakery and Deli announced via social media that it is temporarily closing due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. The business expects to reopen on August 11.

The Bakery posted the following:

ANNOUNCEMENT TO OUR VALUED FRIENDS AND CUSTOMERS! Today we were made aware that several of our employees were exposed to an individual that has since tested positive for COVID-19. This individual had been at the store last week three separate days—Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and our community, we have made the decision to close our store effectively IMMEDIATELY! We will be monitoring the health of our employees and encourage our customers to do the same!!

We are currently planning to reopen on August 11. In the meantime, we plan to do extensive cleaning in the store and also possibly implement some changes that we have been too busy to get done this summer.

We regret any hardship that this may cause for our community and customers but we feel this is the best thing we can do to keep everyone safe! We will keep you updated on our plans and let you know for sure when we are ready to serve everybody, again, BE SAFE!

We would appreciate if you could help us spread the word!

The Crawford County Health Department later announced that someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 was a customer at the Bakery on July 22, 23, and 24. Anyone who was in the Bakery on those days should take necessary precautions and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

On Monday, the Insurance Center of Cuba announced that it had potential exposures on four days—July 23-24 and July 27-28. The business was notified by the health department that an individual was in their office on those days and has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“If you were in our office during any of these days, please monitor yourself for symptoms,” the business posted via social media. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”





