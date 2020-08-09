Cuba school reopening safety procedures announced

The Cuba School District released its Re-entry Wellness Guidelines for the 2020-21 school year on August 5. At the same time, the district announced its Alternative Methods of Instruction (virtual learning) plan.



The wellness guidelines stated that the district staff and administration recognize that all must respect the journey each person is on through this pandemic. The primary goal of initiating a re-entry plan is to keep students and staff healthy while providing a safe learning environment to the best of the district’s ability.

The plan included a list and description of precautions and protocols to be in effect during the 2020-21 school year. The emphasis is to open safely and remain open. To do so, an impetus will be placed on prevention, containment, and contact tracing within several procedures implemented.

Guidelines are subject to change based on developments within public health,

conditions on campus, and requirements of health departments. All guidelines will be re-evaluated and monitored on a regular basis for effectiveness and necessity.

As part of the plan, the following definitions were announced:

• Close contact: Within six feet or less for 15 minutes or more.

• Direct exposure: Close contact and/or physical contact with individual having confirmed case of COVID-19.

• Secondary exposure: Close contact and/or physical contact with individual who has been directly exposed to another having confirmed case of COVID-19.

• Fever: Temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

• Protective Face Covering (PFC): A mask that covers not more than the medically required areas of the face.

• “Safe to return” note: A physician’s release on official stationery or letterhead stating the individual is not contagious and able to safely be at school.

• School-provided PFC: A laundered mask will be provided for a single day’s use.

Staff guidelines will be as follows:

1. Staff will self-assess prior to coming to work following the self-screening protocol.

2. If at work and become sick, staff will contact the nurse to come to their room to be evaluated and a determination made.

3. All staff are required to provide a “safe to return” notice from their physician prior to return.

4. Regular handwashing and use of hand sanitizer will be expected.

5. Staff may wear a PFC at their discretion in the classroom.

6. All staff are required to wear a PFC during hallway transitions, when in the hallways with students, or within three feet of students. If a staff member does not have a PFC, a school PFC will be provided to them for that day.

7. Staff are not required to wear a PFC when three feet of distancing is maintained and while eating.

Student guidelines will be as follows:

1. Students will not enter the building prior to 7:40 a.m. nor without being screened. The first bus load of students will enter at 7:35 a.m. to be screened.

2. Students will be screened at the door following the entry process. The high school will have two entrances, middle school will use three entrances (two for buses, one for parents), and elementary will use three entrances (two for buses, one for parents).

3. Seating charts will be developed in all classrooms.

4. If a student becomes ill at school, the student will move to a designated “sick chair” near the classroom door and wait to be evaluated by the nurse.

5. Regular handwashing and use of hand sanitizer will be required.

6. Students may wear a PFC in the classroom at the discretion of parents and/or students.

7. Students in all grades—kindergarten through 12th—are required to wear a PFC during hallway transitions and when in the hallways with other students.

8. Third to 12th grade students must wear a PFC when three feet of distancing cannot be maintained in the classroom.

9. Students are not required to wear a PFC when three feet of distancing is maintained, while eating, when outside, and when special situations occur (with administrative approval).

10. If a student does not have a PFC, a school PFC will be provided to them for that day.

11. If a situation exists where a student cannot wear a PFC due to medical/health issues, an alternate plan will be developed for the student to safely transition from class-to-class and remain distanced from other students. Medical documentation is required.

12. Refusal to wear a PFC will be considered defiance or noncompliance. Reference the applicable student handbook for details.

13. Attendance will be reviewed to monitor absenteeism patterns. However, attendance incentives will not be available. This will be reflected and consistent in student handbooks and teacher syllabi.

14. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle. Water fountains will only be available for filling bottles and unavailable for drinking.

Learning Expectations

High quality, rigorous instruction and learning will continue through the 2020-21 school year. An impetus on student academics and progress continues. While students and staff are expected to maintain three feet of distance and follow re-entry guidelines to the extent possible, student engagement during rigorous instruction should remain high. Teachers are encouraged to use best practices to engage students, including the following:

1. High-quality, well-planned lessons following the EDI instructional model.

2. Facilitating collaboration with frequent, quality Checks for Understanding (CFUs).

3. Using interactive digital components.

4. Incorporate engagement norms such as think-pair-share, pronounce with me, gesture with me, whiteboards, etc.

5. Use a variety of resources and instructional formats.

6. Effectively pace instruction through formative assessment and progress monitoring.

Student-Family Alternative Education

Students enrolled in CCR2 but choosing to not attend on-campus classes have two options for learning facilitated by CCR2 staff.

1. MOCAP—Students who wish to participate in the MOCAP program need to access the information and complete the application provided on the district’s website. CCR2 administration and staff review each request to determine best educational placement.

2. CCR2 On-line Learning option—Students who wish to participate in distance learning from CCR2 need to communicate this to the building principal and complete the district application. CCR2 administration and staff review each request to determine best educational placement.

Students participating in virtual or online learning cannot participate in and are not allowed to attend extra-curricular activities nor athletic events.

Activities and Athletics

1. CCR2 will follow recommendations and guidance of MSHSAA, the CDC, and Crawford County Health Department.

2. Only students attending on campus classes are eligible for co-curricular activities, extracurricular activities, and/or athletics.

3. CCR2 students participating in virtual or online learning are not allowed to attend co-curricular activities, extracurricular activities, and/or athletics.

4. Attendance capacity at school-sponsored events will be determined using the mass gatherings criteria provided by local, county, and state health department guidelines. Seating capacities will be dependent upon the venue and the most current information available.

5. All athletes and coaches will follow MSHSAA participation guidelines.

6. If an athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, he/she must be cleared for progression back to activity by an approved health care provider.

7. After-school activities, including clubs, follow the same guidelines as indicated for all other activities.

Buildings

1. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed at each student entrance.

2. Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the start of school and a minimum of two times during the day. Cleaning logs will be kept by custodial staff for each restroom.

3. Recess areas and PE equipment will be cleaned and disinfected between each session.

4. Classrooms will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the next day’s use. Any classroom that may have been contaminated or potentially exposed to COVID-19 while class is in session will be evacuated then thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to continued use. An alternate clear classroom will be designated for use in classroom contamination situations. Singular classroom equipment like pencil sharpeners or staplers should be addressed. Students will remain spaced in classrooms by at least three feet when possible. Tables must be clearly marked. Desks should be arranged. Furniture that facilitates multiple students such as benches, bean bags, and couches will be removed. Fourth-12th grade teachers, elementary specials, and special services will be expected to disinfect desks and chairs between each group of students.

5. Visitors will not be allowed entrance without specific school business. Appointments should be made to ensure availability of staff. Office staff will screen all visitors prior to entry into the building. Parents will only be allowed to escort their student to class on the first morning.

6. Parent pick-up will take place outside of the building.

7. Classroom materials will be individually maintained and/or disinfected between uses.

8. School-provided PFCs will be distributed and collected daily. School masks will be laundered daily.

9. Room logs will be kept.

10. All offices will keep a sign-in/-out log with name, date, time, and reason.

Transportation

1. Parents are encouraged to consider transporting their students daily to and from school.

2. Bus drivers will wear a PFC while on route and within three feet of students.

3. Students will be assigned seats by family and bus stop.

4. An open seat in the front will remain unoccupied for sick children and social distancing when possible.

5. Bus routes will be established for each child upon enrollment. A child may ride a different bus in the mornings and afternoons if predetermined at enrollment. A child may ride a different bus by day or week if predetermined at enrollment. Temporary switching of routes for four or fewer consecutive days, will not be allowed. With advance notification and parental request in writing, a student’s route may be changed for five or more consecutive days. Students may be picked up or dropped off at school at the parent’s discretion. Students living south of the railroad tracks and west of Highway 19 must find their own means of transportation.

6. All students will be required to wear a PFC while riding. Students may provide their own or drivers will provide one for them. School-provided masks will be returned prior to exiting the bus at the end of the day.

7. School drop-off procedures—Buses will drop off the first load (four buses) no earlier than 7:35 a.m. All other routes drop off no earlier than 7:40 a.m. Buses will pull up to the open building entrance, either west or east entrance. Buses will be signaled to unload. Students will be dismissed from seats in an orderly, singular fashion. Students will move directly to student screening lines.

8. School pick-up procedures— Buildings and grade-levels will have staggered release times. Students will be checked in to ensure PFC is worn. Students will be seated in their assigned seats.

9. School-provided PFCs will be distributed and collected daily. School masks will be laundered daily.

10. Buses will be disinfected between each route, twice per day.

11. A daily bus log will be kept.

Meal Services

1. Breakfast will be served grab-and-go style and delivered to the classrooms at 7:55 a.m. At 7:50 a.m., classroom teachers will use a class roster to give breakfast count, highlight each student name receiving a breakfast, and place roster in tub outside of classroom door. Kitchen staff will leave the number of breakfasts indicated in the tub. The cashier will input student codes from roster for count and reimbursement. Custodians will pick-up breakfast trash bags around 8:25 p.m.

2. Keypads will be removed from cafeteria registers. Students will scan their ID card or may provide their ID number to the cashier.

3. Students will eat lunch in the cafeteria or classroom by week. Classroom lunch service procedures—A weekly rotation will be established in each building. Students in second-12th grades will go through the meal service lines to obtain their to-go meals in a re-usable clam-shell tray. Second-12th students will be served as they go through the line by class. Kindergarten and first grade students will receive their meals in the classroom. An elementary lunch count will be taken daily. Lunch counts will be placed on the breakfast roster. Information will include the total number of to-go meals, main entree and milk flavor preferred. Classes will be staggered to maintain social distancing. Used clam-shell trays will be stacked in the teacher tub and placed outside the room. Custodial will pick up the tubs and return to the cafeteria for cleaning. Teachers will pick up cleaned tubs before the start of school each day.

Cafeteria lunch service procedures—Students will follow the social spaced markings as they enter the cafeteria. Silverware will be placed on the tray in advance. The meal will be served on the tray by food service staff. Various smaller items will be pre-packaged to reduce handling. Milk and napkin will be placed on the tray. Students will sit at a designated socially-distanced seat. Students will be dismissed in an orderly, distanced manner.

4. Tables and seats will be cleaned and disinfected between grade level changes.

5. No sharing table and no sharing of food will be allowed.

6. All staff working during meal service times either in the kitchen or cafeteria, including supervisors and cashiers, will be required to wear a PFC.

COVID-19 Case Response

Not all situations or scenarios can be anticipated. In situations where extenuating circumstances do not match the following, CCR2 will consult with local health officials and follow Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) guidelines.

Confirmed Case

1. Identify close contacts and direct exposures made within the previous 48 hours. Note classrooms the positive case has been in. Refer to seating charts and logs. Note if positive case individual rode a bus or not. Track all locations the positive case student has been to in the past 48 hours.

2. Address student / adult exclusions of a confirmed case. Ten-day quarantine required from the date of positive test and/or symptoms onset. Monitor symptoms of identified case, including fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), unexplainable cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste. Symptoms must have resolved, including no fever (100 F or higher) for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, improvement of other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, etc.).

3. Address student/adult exclusions due to direct exposure. Fourteen-day quarantine from the last date of exposure is required. Monitor symptoms, including fever (100 F or higher), unexplainable cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste.

4. Identify secondary exposures from within previous 48 hours. Notify parents/students/staff that have been secondarily exposed. Monitor symptoms of identified exposures, including fever (100F or higher), unexplainable cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste. If symptoms are present, follow direct exposure exclusion process.

5. Communicate to relevant parties of the confirmed case. Student and/or staff names and any identifiable information are to remain confidential. Only confirmation of the confirmed case within a particular classroom will be provided.

6. Identify facility contamination; perform targeted cleaning and disinfection.

7. Consult with the health department.

8. Monitor exposures, absenteeism, and student/staff symptoms to determine further actions.

Unconfirmed Case (Symptoms Only)

1. Individual exhibiting potential symptoms will go home.

2. Individual will begin 10-day quarantine from onset of symptoms.

3. Individuals are encouraged to contact physician, monitor symptoms, and complete COVID-19 test.

4. Individuals may return to school after a 10-day quarantine and at least 24 hours without fever without use of fever-reducing medication; after 10-day quarantine and all other symptoms have improved; or a doctor may issue a “safe to return” note that can void the 10-day quarantine. The note must be on official doctor’s stationary and must indicate a diagnosis of an alternate illness (i.e. strep throat, bronchitis, influenza, etc.).

Staff are required to report to their direct supervisor any instance of direct exposure or possible need for COVID-19 testing.

Parents and/or students are strongly encouraged to report any instance of direct exposure or possible need for COVID-19 testing to their building principal.

Varying situations and circumstances may warrant deviation or additional

guidelines to ensure the health and wellness of those involved.

Faculty/Staff Self-Screening Process

All faculty/staff members will:

1. Complete self-screening prior to entering the school.

2. Use hand sanitizer upon entry.

3. Sign in at the main office daily.

Employee self-screening process:

1. Each day, go through protocol to check.

2. If all criterion is negative, come to work.

3. If criterion is met: Do not come to school. Contact your direct supervisor about your absence. Go to the doctor to be tested and/or checked. Gain written documentation that you are safe to return to work.

Employee self-screening protocol:

A. Minor symptoms—If exhibiting two or more of these symptoms, staff should stay home: Unexplainable cough; excessive sinus congestion; shortness of breath /chest pressure; nagging headache; muscle or body aches; sore throat; new loss of taste or smell.

B. Major symptoms—If exhibiting any of these symptoms, staff should stay home: Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (if yes, consider positive); fever (temperature check process: If temperature is 100 degrees Fahrenheit or above, wait for two to three minutes and check again. If still 100 F or above on second attempt, stay home).

Employee must have a note from physician or clinic stating they are okay to return to school.

Employee illness during the day: If employee feels ill or feverish during the school day, they should step outside their classroom and call for a nurse to come assess them. If a nurse determines the employee needs to go home, they need to put on a mask and exit the building at the nearest exit. The employee will need to contact their personal doctor for an evaluation. All students in that classroom will be evaluated and monitored throughout the day. The classroom will be completely disinfected according to CDC guidelines. Employee will need written documentation of being safe to return to work.

Student Screening Process

Entry steps—Each student will put on their PFC. Students will use hand sanitizer upon entry. Every student will be screened by an assigned staff person. Students will proceed directly to their classroom.

Screening process:

1. Symptoms observation—Minor symptoms: Unexplainable cough; excessive sinus congestion; shortness of breath/chest pressure; nagging headache; muscle or body aches; sore throat; new loss of taste or smell. If two or more of these symptoms are present, call for the nurse to come assess.

2. Temperature check: If the temperature is 100 F or above, wait for two to three minutes and check again. If still 100 F or above, the student will put on a mask and sit in an isolation chair. Call for the nurse to come assess. Nurse will check temperature, check oxygen level, and listen to lung sounds. If all are normal, student may go into school. If their temperature is still 100 F or above, and/or the nurse determines any respiratory difficulty, the student remains in an isolation chair until a parent arrives to pick them up. After the student leaves, the isolation area must be thoroughly disinfected per CDC guidelines before anyone can enter the area.

3. The student must have a note from a physician stating they are okay to return to school.

4. During the school day, if a student exhibits respiratory difficulty or appears to have a fever, move the student to outside of the classroom door and call for a nurse. The nurse will assess the student in the hallway. If the student needs to go home, the student will put on a mask and walk to an isolation chair.

5. Identified classrooms and/or isolation chairs will be disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

High School Guidance

1. Students will not be allowed in the building until 7:40 a.m.

2. There will be two entrances: Main Entrance into Commons and south hall from student parking.

3. All Students will be screened upon entry.

4. Students will report directly to their first period class.

5. Students will be required to wear a PFC in the halls at all times.

6. Breakfast will be delivered to the first period class.

7. It is recommended that students have their own personal water bottle. Water fountains will only be available for refilling bottles. Drinking directly from the fountain will be prohibited.

8. Students working in groups or within three feet of the teacher will be required to wear a PFC. Otherwise, PFCs will not be required in the class.

9. If students do not have a PFC for the day, one will be provided. It must be turned in at the end of the day upon exiting the building.

10. See the handbook for appropriate PFC guidelines (no bandanas).

11. While transitioning from class to class, student must walk on the right.

12. Students entering any of the offices (counselor, principal, etc.) will be required to wear a mask.

13. Students will not be allowed to get into another student’s vehicle after arriving at school.

14. Students must notify a teacher or administrator if they are feeling ill.

15. Lunch groups will be divided in half. Half will eat in the commons, while the other half eats in their fourth period class. This will alternate weekly.

16. Students may not congregate at the end of the day.

Middle School Guidance

Students—The learning day begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:55 p.m. Doors open and screening begins at 7:40 a.m. Students will be screened at the gym lobby (buses only), front entrance and central office doors following the entry process. Parents can only drop off at the main office entrance and at the central office. Students will go directly to their first hour class following screening.

Breakfast—Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Teachers will place a classroom tub with a breakfast count in the hall by 7:50 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:55 a.m. Trash should be set in the hall for custodial pick up by 8:30 a.m.

Activities and Athletics—After-school activities, including clubs, follow the same guidelines as indicated for all other activities. Athletes who have equipment bags will take them to the locker room upon arrival to school. Students who are staying for an after-school activity are expected to wear their PFCs while in transition and report directly to that activity.

Building—Each student will be issued a laptop for school use. Students will be allowed to take these back and forth to school. Students and parents must sign the 1:1 technology agreement before a laptop is issued. Teachers will record the barcode number for each laptop assigned. This roster must be submitted to the Library-Media Specialist to place in the computer. Students will be responsible for any damage to the laptop or loss of charger. (See district 1:1 technology policy on the school website).

Restrooms—Restrooms will not be used during passing time. Students will be released from class to use the restroom. No more than one male and one female can be released from a classroom at a time. Special circumstances will be handled accordingly.

Students are expected to walk on the right side of the hallway when walking to and from class.

Visitors—Visitors will not be allowed entrance without specific school business. Appointments should be made to ensure availability of staff. Office staff will screen all visitors prior to entry into the building. Parents will only be allowed to escort their student to class on the first morning. These parents will be screened and a PFC must be worn. Parents/family members cannot eat lunch with their students. They may, however, drop off lunches at the office window for their child. Any group treats must be pre-packaged and dropped off at the office window.

Face Coverings—Students are encouraged to provide their own PFC. School-provided PFCs will be distributed and collected daily. School-issued PFCs will be laundered daily. Students to be picked up by parents or who walk home will discard their school issued PFCs in the bins located at each exit (front office, gym lobby, and central office). Students who ride the bus will discard their PFCs with the driver upon exiting the bus. Coaches and club sponsors will collect school-issued PFCs when no longer needed. PFC collection tubs will be disinfected daily.

Dismissal—At the end of the day, students will be dismissed by grade level with a bell. We will start with PPU/walkers, eighth grade, seventh grade, sixth grade, and fifth grade. Students are expected to exit the building promptly, unless they are staying for an after-school activity. Then they should report directly to that activity.

Library—Teachers will not bring entire classes to the library but will instead send only a maximum of four students at one time. Bins will be available for student book return. Books will then remain in bins for five days before being checked out to another student. There will be a Plexiglas barrier at the circulation desk. The keypad for checkout will be removed and students will verbally give the librarian their ID number. Only three students at a time can be in line for book checkout. Students will bring their own laptops rather than using library computers when possible. Students will sit only two per table when possible. Students will sign-in when visiting the library for record-keeping purposes. There will be no large group presentations or trainings in the library. Teachers will need to schedule in advance if they want the librarian to do research trainings, etc. with their classes. The librarian will close the library at the designated time and go to the teacher’s classroom. The librarian will periodically sanitize chairs and tables.

Counselor—Students will not be allowed to “stop by” the counselor’s office. They must fill out the Google Form provided at the beginning of the school year or tell their teacher they need to see the counselor, then the teacher should call or e-mail. The counselor will come to the student and take them to her office if necessary. Students will need to wear a mask to the counselor’s office. They may remove the mask once they are in the room if they can maintain the three-foot distance requirement. They will use hand sanitizer upon entering the room. Classroom lessons will be held in the teacher’s classroom during the year instead of the counselor’s conference room. Kindness groups will not convene until after the first mid-quarter in order to assess how they may meet safely.

Lunch Procedures—Students will eat in their classroom and/or the cafeteria on a weekly rotation. Students eating in the classroom will sit at a socially-distanced space. Teachers will walk their class to and from the cafeteria. Students will go through the line as normal to receive their meal. Student will take their meal back to the classroom to eat. Once finished, trays will be placed in the classroom tub and placed in the hallway. Students eating in the cafeteria will sit at a designated socially-distanced seat. Students will sit with their Pride time class. Students will be dismissed by Pride groups, in an orderly, distanced manner. Teachers will walk their classes to and from the cafeteria. Students who use the microwaves will be required to wear school provided gloves to be thrown away after use.



Elementary Guidance

Student Arrival—The learning day begins at 8:05 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Doors open and screening begins at 7:40 a.m. Students will be screened at the bus drop-off doors (buses only) and at the elementary office doors following the student entry process. Students will go directly to their classroom following screening. Parents will be allowed to walk students to class on the first day of school only. Protective face coverings will be required by both students and adults in the hallway.

Breakfast—Breakfast will be served in the classroom. Teachers will place a classroom tub with a breakfast count in the hall by 7:50 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:55 a.m. Trash should be set in the hall for custodial pick up by 8:30 a.m.

Parent Pick-Up—Parent pick-up will take place outside of the elementary gym doors. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and students will be called up to meet their ride home. Black dots have been spray painted on the concrete to help with social distancing. Please use these precautions when picking up your student. Please remember to have your parent pick-up card ready to show staff at the door.

Parties—Classroom parties (Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day) are still currently scheduled. Parties will not be open to families at this time. Any games, food, or activities will be scheduled through the classroom teacher and able to be dropped off at the elementary office.

Lunchroom—Students will rotate weekly eating in the cafeteria. One set of students will eat in the socially-distanced cafeteria for a full week while the other set of students will eat in their classrooms. To-go trays will be used for students eating in classrooms if they do not bring their lunch.

Recess—Students will have the opportunity for daily outdoor play time if weather permits. Each class will play in a separate, marked area from the other classes in the grade level. Classes will use a rotation for the playground and four grassy areas where playground balls will be available and sanitized after each class use.

Protective Face Coverings (PFCs)—Students will be required to wear protective face coverings as described earlier in the student section. Students will have places to hang their PFCs during recess and P.E that will ensure no contact. Students will keep their PFCs down during all other special area classes after hallway transitioning. If the PFC of choice is a neck gaiter it will be pulled down during allowed times. If the PFC is a facemask it will hang on a lanyard provided by the school. Students will move on the right side of the hallway during transitions. Students will keep one “paw print” of space (arm length) apart during transitions. Students who receive a PFC on the bus will drop the PFC off at the same bus. Students receiving a district-issued PFC and are picked up by a parent will drop their masks off as they leave the elementary gym at the end of the day.

Library— Books will be scanned in by the librarian as students enter. Books will be placed on a portable bookcase or cart and remain untouched for five days before being returned to shelves for checkout. Students will choose from books set out by the librarian that are displayed on tables or the top of bookcases. If a student has a specific book they would like to check out, he or she can ask the librarian for it and she will attempt to accommodate when possible. All lessons taught in the library will be done with the same social distancing rules as in the general classroom.

Classroom Disinfection—Classrooms will be disinfected between each cohort of students learning in that area. Fourth grade, Title, and Special classes will have access to disinfectant spray. Teachers will spray each child’s area and will wipe up or have students wipe up the spray as needed.

Staff—Staff will be expected to sign in at the front office every morning to document that they have self-screened and are cleared to work.