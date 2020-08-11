Blood drive being held on August 19

There will be a blood drive on Wednesday, August 19 from 3-6 p.m. at the Cuba Knights of Columbus 8920, 7057 Old 66 in Cuba, Missouri held by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Bus.



Appointments please and social distancing. Wear a mask or one will be provided for you.

To schedule an appointment, call the Blood Center at 866-448-325 or visit www.bloodcenter.org. Use Sponsor Code 11140 to schedule an appointment.

All donors will receive a voucher for a gift card.