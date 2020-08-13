Parents put together Cuba prom

On Friday July 24 prom, sponsored by parents and the community was held at Recklein Auditorium for Cuba High School students. There were prizes, pictures, food, glasses, a venue and a DJ which made this a prom to remember.

Those helping to sponsor prom included, DJ P, city of Cuba, Dake Gunsmithing, Budget Billboards Inc, Wallis Oil, Fantastic Finds, Williams Insulation LLC, Meramec Package Liquor, Lowes Landscaping, volunteering parents and chaperones. Cami Myers (left) was voted Prom Queen and Ethan Martin was voted as Prom King.