GriefShare program offered to community

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at Amazing Grace Community Church in Cuba.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions.

You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future.

GriefShare will be held each Thursday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Amazing Grace Community Church in Cuba, Missouri. New Group starting September 10. To register or for questions, please call 573-205-9222. To find out more on GriefShare see www.griefshare.org.