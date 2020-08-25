Cuba closing council meeting

Cuba Mayor Cody Leathers announced Tuesday that next week’s city council meeting will be closed to the public due to the recent increase in local coronavirus cases. The city had closed meetings earlier this year when the pandemic began, but later reopened them.



“After much outreach with concerns, and much deliberation, we will be closing the city council meeting on September 1 to the public,” Leathers said. “We are asking that if anyone has any citizen participation concerns to please contact City Hall with your information and I will reach out to you personally to discuss.”

The city recently implemented a mandatory mask policy for those coming into city hall to pay a bill or seek assistance. The city also removed the fees for paying online or by phone with a credit card.

“With the recent uptick in cases in our immediate area, as well as an official death, we want to have the opportunity to convene as a group Tuesday, have space to be socially distanced, and develop a safe plan moving forward,” Leathers said. “It is my intention as mayor to develop a plan to where this will be our only closed meeting. Thank you very much for your understanding.”

On Monday, the Crawford County Health Department announced the first two COVID-19 deaths in the county.