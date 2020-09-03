CMS students tests positive for COVID-19

Cuba Superintendent Jon Earnhart announced today that a Cuba Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 42 people have been quarantined due to possible exposure.



“Today we received notice that a student in the Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student did not ride the bus,” said Earnhart. “ln accordance with guidelines from the Crawford County Health Department, I have quarantined any students and staff that were in direct contact with the positive case.”

The student not been at school since August 24, so the district only needs to quarantine direct contacts for the rest of today and tomorrow. Per the Crawford County Health Dept., they will all be cleared to return on Tuesday, September 8.

Everyone whose child is considered a direct contact has been notified. Those who have not been contacted by the school are not considered at risk as a result of this positive case. The district havs quarantined 38 students and four staff members due to this positive case.

“I appreciate the parents for keeping their sick child home from school and following the protocols and procedures we have in place. By doing so, they have helped reduce the possibility of additional exposures,” Earnhart said. “The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. It is vital that we work together to ensure situations are handled appropriately.”