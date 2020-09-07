School announces total of 83 in quarantine

During his weekly COVID-19 report on Friday, September 4, Cuba Superintendent Jon Earnhart reported the district had 75 students and eight staff members in quarantine as a result of the first two positive cases reported in the new school year.



In his August 28 report, Earnhart had listed 15 students and one staff member in quarantine. Of the 83 currently in quarantine, 75 are eligible to return to campus this week.

“Please note that (the September 4) numbers are an accumulation of the past 14 days and not what occurred just this week,” Earnhart said. “Also, beginning next week, I will no longer send a letter home, but will put updates on our school web page.

People can access the updates every Friday afternoon, after 3 p.m., by going to: www.cuba.k12.mo.us/weeklycovidupdate.pdf.









