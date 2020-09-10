Cuba historian/author pens book on infamous murders and lynching

Cuba writer and historian Dennis Roedemeier, who has submitted numerous articles published in the Cuba Free Press and Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror over the past year or so recently penned a new short story that has been published as a book by Three Rivers Publishing. The book, which is also available on Amazon, has been turned into a serial story and will appear over the next six weeks in both newspapers, starting this week.



“Death of the Innocence” recalls the slaying of five members of the Logan family near Leasburg in 1886 and the subsequent investigation, arrest, and eventual lynching of the suspected killer, who was hanged by a mob on the Bird’s Nest Bridge over the Meramec River between Cuba and Steelville.

Roedemeier used court records, history books, and newspaper articles to weave together the story, which “is a blend of fact and the possible.”