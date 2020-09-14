Cuba schools quarantine numbers drop

Despite reporting a new COVID-19 case at Cuba High School last week, the district’s quarantine numbers took a big drop. As of Friday, the school reported 22 teachers and students are now off campus due to potential exposures to the coronavirus.



On September 10, Cuba Superintendent Jon Earnhart notified parents of a new positive COVID-19 case at the high school. The student had not been riding a bus. In accordance with guidelines from the Crawford County Health Department, Earnhart quarantined 11 people who were considered to be in direct contact with the student. Earnhart also noted the Health Department would make contact with individuals who have been identified as having close contact—within six feet for 15 minutes or longer.

“I want to commend all of our staff. They have done a phenomenal job of implementing and following the protocols and procedures in our reentry plan,” Earnhart said. “Our students have done a great job of following procedures and protocols and our parents have done a great job of communication with us.”

The district reported a total of 21 students and one staff member in quarantine as of Friday, September 11, with just the one positive case reported last week. Five of the 22 in quarantine will be eligible to return to campus this week.

For the week of September 4, the district had 75 students and eight staff members in quarantine. The previous week, the district reported 15 students and one staff member in quarantine.