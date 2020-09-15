Animals rescued after carbon monoxide poisoning

Cuba Animal Control responded to an unusual call for help Sunday and wound up temporarily sheltering 65 dogs and one cat when a driver transferring shelter animals was found unresponsive and suffering carbon monoxide poisoning after spending the night in Cuba.



The driver had been using a generator to power fans she was using to keep the animals cool. After she was found in the van, Cuba police and fire personnel responded and transferred her to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

About half a dozen dogs were also showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, but after a few hours in fresh air, they all appeared to be recovering. All of the animals were transferred to the Cuba Animal Shelter so they could cool off and get water.

“We can't thank enough the volunteers that dropped everything and came from near and far to help us get the animals unloaded, fed and watered, and safe until the backup transfer people could arrive where the cages were all cleaned and re-loaded again for transfer,” said Cuba Animal Shelter Director Missy Mullally.

Cuba Police Officers Jason Ohrenberger and Kaleb Wilkerson got the first call at 1 a.m. with the medical emergency. Lt. Zac Driskill and Sgt. Jason Davis from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Dispatcher Michelle Hatton also responded to help.

“My special thanks, however, goes to our great shelter team, particularly Animal Control Officer Cameron Sanders and Becca Howdeshell for jumping in like pros to handle the situation at hand,” said Mullally. “I could not be more proud of how we all worked together to get it done. We hope that this will never happen again, but we are so happy that we could assist in this crisis situation. Many lives were saved and, without this team effort, it could have been a very different outcome. We pray that the transport driver makes a full recovery.”

Emergency drivers were called in to help get the animals to their final destination.