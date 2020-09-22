CHS making changes for homecoming

Cuba High School will celebrate its annual football homecoming game on Friday, October 2, when the Wildcats host Sweet Springs. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several changes are being made this year to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus.



CHS Principal Sam Callis announced last week that the school will not be holding its annual homecoming dance. Instead, the school is planning a new event for students that can be held outside with social distancing guidelines in place.

“I realize this is disappointing to many of our students and their parents,” Callis said. “We are making this decision based on health concerns regarding a large gathering indoors.”

There will still be a traditional ceremony prior to game to crown a new king and queen and honor the homecoming court. Student Council members and their sponsors have been working tirelessly, Callis said, to promote, plan, and eventually decorate for homecoming.

“While we will not be having large assemblies as in the past, there are still activities planned within classes to keep with the long-standing tradition of the CHS Homecoming Olympics,” said Callis.

Anyone with questions or concerns about homecoming, or anything else at the high school, is encouraged to contact Callis via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at 573-885-2534.