School reports uptick in those quarantined

Just a week after reporting a drop in both COVID-19 cases and the number of teachers and students quarantined due to possible exposures to the disease, the Cuba School District reported a rise in both numbers on Friday, September 18.



This past week the school reported four new positive cases, up from just one the previous week. Those cases led to an increase in the number of people now quarantined to 51, up from 22 the week before. As of Friday, there were three staff members and 48 students in quarantine, with 19 expected to be able to return to campus this week.

The school district’s quarantine peak thus far occurred during the second week of school when 83 were in quarantine after two positive cases. During the opening week of school the district did not report any cases, but had 15 students and one staff member in quarantine due to possible exposure off campus.

Since school began, the district has reported seven COVID-19 cases.